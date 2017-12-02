ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 9:10 pm
 

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a storage unit in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metro responded about 7:10 p.m. on reports of the shooting at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Buffalo Drive, police said.

Lt. Ken Romane said a man hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound.

A man has been detained in connection with the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

