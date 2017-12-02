Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a storage unit in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Metro responded about 7:10 p.m. on reports of the shooting at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Buffalo Drive, police said.
Lt. Ken Romane said a man hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound.
A man has been detained in connection with the shooting.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd.,Las Vegas, NV