Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a storage unit in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A storage facility at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd. is shown in this screenshot. (Google)

Metro responded about 7:10 p.m. on reports of the shooting at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Buffalo Drive, police said.

Lt. Ken Romane said a man hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound.

A man has been detained in connection with the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

