Police investigating deadly shooting near downtown Las Vegas

A homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to reports of shots fired at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue. Additional details were not immediately available.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the downtown area. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Details were not immediately available, but Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Thursday night that a homicide investigation was opened following the shooting. Police dispatch logs show officers were notified of shots fired at 3:35 p.m. at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue.

The shooting marked the fourth homicide in Clark County this year and the second investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

217 W New York Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102