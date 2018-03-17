Police investigating death at central Las Vegas home

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a death at a home in the central valley, police said.

Police investigate a homicide at a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street in Las Vegas on Friday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers conducting a welfare check on a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, found a dead person inside the home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

Patrol officers arrived at the house about 8:30 p.m., Graham said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

1900 block of Cameron Street, Las Vegas