Police investigating death at central Las Vegas home

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a death at a home in the central valley, police said.
Officers conducting a welfare check on a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, found a dead person inside the home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.
Patrol officers arrived at the house about 8:30 p.m., Graham said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
