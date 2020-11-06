87°F
Homicides

Police investigating double homicide involving 2 juveniles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 1:15 pm
 

Las Vegas police said they were investigating a double homicide involving two juveniles in central Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the slayings took place in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway. Spencer is expected to provide more information about the police investigation at approximately 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

