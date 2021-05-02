Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night near downtown Las Vegas.
Officers are on the the 600 block of North 10th Street, near East Bonanza Road, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
