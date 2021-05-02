80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2021 - 8:45 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2021 - 9:41 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Satur ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers are on the the 600 block of North 10th Street, near East Bonanza Road, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
2
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
3
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
4
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
5
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST