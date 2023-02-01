Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide
The homicide occurred in the 1000 block of South Third Street.
Police were investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said around 7 p.m. that it occurred at apartments in the 1000 block of South Third Street.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
