Homicides

Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 8:50 pm
Police were investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said around 7 p.m. that it occurred at apartments in the 1000 block of South Third Street.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

