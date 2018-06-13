Police investigating fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the central valley.
A man was shot about 9:15 p.m. on the 3800 block of San Angelo Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
The man died at a hospital, and no shooter is in custody.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.3800 block of San Angelo Avenue, Las Vegas