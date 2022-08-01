Police investigating fatal shooting in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a homicide Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, on the 1700 block of Marion Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said at 4:08 a.m. police were called to an apartment on the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, in response to reports of a shooting. A man believed to be in his early 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds near a basketball court at the complex.

“Officers immediately began life-saving efforts by performing CPR on the victim until the fire department arrived,” Johansson said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood looking for both witnesses and video, Johansson said.

“From what we are told, the victim was outside in the apartment complex right before the shooting, and he was with several of his friends,” Johansson said. “At one point in time he got up and walked toward the basketball court area and a short time later several gunshots were heard. At this time the only description we have is that people saw two Black males running from the area.”

Johansson said it was unclear if an altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.