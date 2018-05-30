Police investigating fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

A woman died after she was shot in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded at 3:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 6400 block of Morley Avenue, near Smoke Ranch Road and Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the elderly woman who was shot died at the scene or an area hospital, Meltzer said.

Working a homicide of an elderly female who was shot. 6400 block of Morley. TOC 3:25 pm. Homicide unit is on their way. Lt. Spencer will brief the media once he arrives and is briefed himself on the details of this incident. Event#2720. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 30, 2018

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

6400 Morley Avenue, Las Vegas NV