Police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year old in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were interviewing witnesses at the scene late Tuesday. No suspect has been identified, Leavitt said.

No further information about the homicide was immediately available.

North Las Vegas police had investigated a homicide late Friday night at the same apartment complex, where a man was found shot dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

