Police investigating fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas

One person was fatally stabbed in the 800 block of Reed Place, near West Washington Avenue.

One person was fatally stabbed in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The homicide occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Reed Place, near West Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

No further information was available.

