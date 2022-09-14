80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Homicides

Police investigating fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2022 - 9:54 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally stabbed in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The homicide occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Reed Place, near West Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
2
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
3
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
4
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
5
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST