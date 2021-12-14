Police investigating fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the downtown corridor early Tuesday in which a man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said officers responded to the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East Park Paseo Street and found a 55-year-old man on sidewalk “who appears to have been stabbed in the neck.”
The man died at the scene, Valenta said.
“We have an unknown altercation with two males, one being the victim,” he said. “It escalated to where the victim ended up getting stabbed in the neck. … We do not know what caused the altercation.”
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police were checking surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify him, Valenta said.
Las Vegas Boulevard South remained closed in both directions in the area as of 7:45 a.m.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.