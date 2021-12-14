Police investigating fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the downtown corridor early Tuesday in which a man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating a homicide near Las Vegas Boulevard and East Park Paseo Street on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating a homicide near Las Vegas Boulevard and East Park Paseo Street on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Las Vegas Blvd. and East Park Paseo Street on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the downtown corridor early Tuesday in which a man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said officers responded to the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East Park Paseo Street and found a 55-year-old man on sidewalk “who appears to have been stabbed in the neck.”

The man died at the scene, Valenta said.

“We have an unknown altercation with two males, one being the victim,” he said. “It escalated to where the victim ended up getting stabbed in the neck. … We do not know what caused the altercation.”

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police were checking surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify him, Valenta said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South remained closed in both directions in the area as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.