Police investigating homicide, abuse case in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night in northeast Las Vegas.

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers are on the scene of the Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., investigating the homicide, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said the case is being investigated by the child abuse and neglect unit.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.