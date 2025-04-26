Police investigating homicide near Las Vegas transit terminal
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley late Friday night.
Police said in a statement: “We are investigating a homicide in the area of the 6600 block of Gilespie St.”
That address is just south of Harry Reid International Airport off Sunset Road, bordering the South Strip Transit Terminal.
