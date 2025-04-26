Police investigating homicide near Las Vegas transit terminal

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley late Friday night.

Police said in a statement: “We are investigating a homicide in the area of the 6600 block of Gilespie St.”

That address is just south of Harry Reid International Airport off Sunset Road, bordering the South Strip Transit Terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.