Homicides

Police investigating homicide near Las Vegas transit terminal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 11:56 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley late Friday night.

Police said in a statement: “We are investigating a homicide in the area of the 6600 block of Gilespie St.”

That address is just south of Harry Reid International Airport off Sunset Road, bordering the South Strip Transit Terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

