Homicides

Police investigating homicide east of the Strip

Metro police investigate a homicide in the 3700 block of Paradise Road near Las Vegas Boulevard ...
Metro police investigate a homicide in the 3700 block of Paradise Road near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2024 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2024 - 8:38 pm

Police are investigating a homicide east of the Strip.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide occurred in the 3700 block of Paradise Road on Monday.

Police said they would be providing more updates on the situation around 9:45 p.m.

Another homicide occurred with a shooting in front of the Palazzo shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

