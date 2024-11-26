Police investigating homicide east of the Strip

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro police investigate a homicide in the 3700 block of Paradise Road near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide east of the Strip.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide occurred in the 3700 block of Paradise Road on Monday.

Police said they would be providing more updates on the situation around 9:45 p.m.

Another homicide occurred with a shooting in front of the Palazzo shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.