Police investigating homicide east of the Strip
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide occurred in the 3700 block of Paradise Road on Monday.
Police said they would be providing more updates on the situation around 9:45 p.m.
Another homicide occurred with a shooting in front of the Palazzo shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.
