ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2017 - 1:55 am
 

A man was shot dead Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the shooting about 8:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Rancho Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, Lt. Greg Munson said.

He said a man had died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like