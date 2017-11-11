Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas

A man was shot dead Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the shooting about 8:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Rancho Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, Lt. Greg Munson said.

He said a man had died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

2100 North Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV