Homicides

Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 10:46 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley on Monday night.

Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives are “responding to an incident” west of the Strip, at 5250 W. Tropicana Ave, near Decatur Boulevard. Detectives responded just before 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

