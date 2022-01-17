62°F
Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2022 - 2:52 pm
Police gathered in a central Las Vegas neighborhood on Monday, Jan. 17. (Chitose Suzuki/Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around 915 Morgan Avenue, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around 915 Morgan Avenue, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to 915 Morgan Ave. at 1:50 p.m., and homicide detectives were on their way to the scene as of 2:45 p.m.

Multiple police cars and at least one fire engine could be seen in the area around 2:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available, but Boxler said police are planning to provide an update around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

