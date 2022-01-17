Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.
Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to 915 Morgan Ave. at 1:50 p.m., and homicide detectives were on their way to the scene as of 2:45 p.m.
Multiple police cars and at least one fire engine could be seen in the area around 2:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available, but Boxler said police are planning to provide an update around 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.