Police investigating homicide in central Las Vegas

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 12:15 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in the central valley.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area near East Karen Avenue and Sherwood Street, according to Metropolitan Police Sgt. Jon Scott.

When they arrived, they found a man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Scott said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

The man was alone when he was shot, Scott said, and there may have been a vehicle involved, but police have no description of that vehicle or the shooter.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

