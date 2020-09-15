Police investigating homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the “incident” took place at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mountain Vista Street.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley late Monday night.

No other information was immediately available.

