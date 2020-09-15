82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 11:40 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley late Monday night.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the “incident” took place at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mountain Vista Street.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
2
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
3
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
4
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
5
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST