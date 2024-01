The homicide occured in the 3700 block of Bonanza Road in an apartment complex, police said.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department announced that they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday.

The homicide occured in the 3700 block of Bonanza Road in an apartment complex, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.