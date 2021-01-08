46°F
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in eastern Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 8:16 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the east side of the valley Thursday evening.

Officers were called at 6:49 p.m. to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. near South Lamb Boulevard, after a report of an assault and battery with a gun, according to dispatch log from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

