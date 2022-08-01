Police investigating homicide in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 4:08 a.m. police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Marion Drive near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Police did not say what the initial response was for.

“A victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased,” Gordon said.

Police did not release further details. A press briefing was scheduled for later Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.