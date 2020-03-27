Police investigating homicide in Henderson neighborhood

The Henderson Police Department was investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road.

The homicide happened on the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, according to an email from the Henderson Police Department sent about 3:15 p.m. The email said the homicide was still an “active scene.”

Further information was not immediately available.

