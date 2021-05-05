Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas early Wednesday.
Officers are investigating at the corner of North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
