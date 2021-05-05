67°F
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 1:56 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Officers are investigating at the corner of North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST