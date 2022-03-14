71°F
Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 3:21 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police were investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Newport Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said. Police were expected to provide further updates at a late afternoon briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

