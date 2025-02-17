Police investigating homicide in Northeast Las Vegas
Police are investigating a homicide on the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police are investigating a homicide on the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
No other information has been released, though police say they will provide more details at media briefing early Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.