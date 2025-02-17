48°F
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in Northeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2025 - 11:58 pm
 

Police are investigating a homicide on the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information has been released, though police say they will provide more details at media briefing early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

