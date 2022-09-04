Police investigating homicide in northwest Las Vegas

The homicide occurred near Bronze Circle and Wintergreen Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in northwest Las Vegas Saturday night.

The homicide occurred in the area of Bronze Circle and Wintergreen Drive, near North Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said around 9 p.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

