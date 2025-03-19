45°F
Police investigating homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2025 - 12:12 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northwest valley late Tuesday night.

In a statement, police said they are “investigating a homicide in the area of the 3300 block of Cheltenham St.”

The neighborhood is just north of Cheyenne Avenue and just west of the Durango Hills Golf Club.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

