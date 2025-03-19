Police investigating homicide in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northwest valley late Tuesday night.
In a statement, police said they are “investigating a homicide in the area of the 3300 block of Cheltenham St.”
The neighborhood is just north of Cheyenne Avenue and just west of the Durango Hills Golf Club.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.