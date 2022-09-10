89°F
Police investigating homicide in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 8:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a shooting the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan, around 6 p.m, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying

Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

Jeff German’s investigative work related to Robert Telles
Investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles.