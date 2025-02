The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the homicide ocurred in the 9300 block of Aspen Shadow Street, near Cimarron and Blue Diamond roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.