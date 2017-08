Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said late Thursday night that a 22-year-old woman’s body was found at a residence on the 8000 block of Russell Road, near S. Durango Drive.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

8000 Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV