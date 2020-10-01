Police investigating homicide in Spring Valley area of Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in Spring Valley area Wednesday night.

Homicide detectives were called at 9:39 p.m. to the 5500 block of Ness Ave., near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

