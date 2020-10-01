77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in Spring Valley area of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 10:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in Spring Valley area Wednesday night.

Homicide detectives were called at 9:39 p.m. to the 5500 block of Ness Ave., near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
3
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
4
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
5
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST