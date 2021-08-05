87°F
Homicides

Police investigating homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 5:09 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide that occurred late Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the death unfolded at 10:45 p.m. in the area of Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road. Further details were not immediately available. Police were expected to provide more information later in the day Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

