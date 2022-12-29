50°F
Police investigating homicide in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 10:13 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a homicide in the west Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. a woman was pronounced dead at apartments located in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Buffalo Drive and South Tenaya Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said homicide detectives were responding to the scene but noted that he did not know the woman’s cause of death.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

