86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Homicides

Police investigating homicide near downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Matthew Keleman is shown in an undated photo. The longtime Las Vegas freelance journalist's dea ...
Longtime Las Vegas journalist identified in suspicious death
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Officials identify teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting
(Getty Images)
Suspect in east Las Vegas Valley stabbing death detained in California
Gunman’s rifle malfunction prevented mass casualties at Las Vegas gym, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2025 - 8:35 pm
 

Police were investigating a homicide Friday near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.

The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Charleston, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

A large police presence was seen Friday at about 8 p.m. near an AutoZone store in the area.

Price said in an email that he would brief reporters at the scene at about 9 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES