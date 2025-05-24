Police investigating homicide near downtown Las Vegas
Police were investigating a homicide Friday near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.
The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Charleston, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.
A large police presence was seen Friday at about 8 p.m. near an AutoZone store in the area.
Price said in an email that he would brief reporters at the scene at about 9 p.m. Friday.
