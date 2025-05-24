Police investigating homicide near downtown Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide tonight near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.

Police were investigating a homicide Friday near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.

The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Charleston, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

A large police presence was seen Friday at about 8 p.m. near an AutoZone store in the area.

Price said in an email that he would brief reporters at the scene at about 9 p.m. Friday.

