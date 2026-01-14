Police investigating homicide near downtown Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of the 200 block of W. Utah Avenue, just south of the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.
The homicide happened in a neighborhood near the corner of W. Utah Avenue and Commerce Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.