Homicides

Police investigating homicide near downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 1:41 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of the 200 block of W. Utah Avenue, just south of the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

The homicide happened in a neighborhood near the corner of W. Utah Avenue and Commerce Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

