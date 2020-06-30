Police investigating homicide near Flamingo, Paradise

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



Police responded to the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street about 4:40 a.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

“We are conducting an investigation regarding a body found at Flamingo and Palos Verde,” homicide Lt. Ray Sepncer said in an email.

A media briefing is planned for abut 7 a.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

