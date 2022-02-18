Police investigating homicide outside Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

Las Vegas police were called around 10 a.m. by workers on the roadway who saw the dead man on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said he believes the man is between 25 and 35 and suffered some unknown trauma.

“All indications are that he was killed somewhere else and dropped off here,” Spencer said.

At noon, the man’s body was still lying in the desert awaiting the coroner’s investigation to determine his cause of death. Spencer said detectives had not determined if there were any nearby cameras, hundreds of feet from the speedway’s nearest bleachers.

Police believe the man was dropped off by a vehicle early Friday morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Spencer encouraged anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.