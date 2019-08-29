Police investigating homicide with sledgehammer in central Las Vegas

A woman is dead, a man is in custody and a sledgehammer is believed to be the weapon in an early Thursday homicide in central Las Vegas.

Police responded shortly before 5:10 to a 911 call in the 1000 block of North Rancho Road, just north of West Washington Avenue, said Lt. Greg Phenis of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Upon arrival at a laundromat,officers found a dead woman.

The two had some sort of confrontation, Phenis said, confirming that a sledgehammer was believed to be the weapon.

The man remained at the scene and was detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

