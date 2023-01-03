Police investigating killing near Strip
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a killing that occurred on Koval Lane around 7:30 p.m.
Police were investigating a possible homicide near the Strip on Monday night.
Homicide detectives responded to a call at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Koval Lane, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
