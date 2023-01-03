47°F
Homicides

Police investigating killing near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 10:11 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a possible homicide near the Strip on Monday night.

Homicide detectives responded to a call at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Koval Lane, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

