Homicides

Police investigating possible murder-suicide in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2017 - 4:35 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible murder-suicide Sunday in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said a man called police about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to report he had accidentally shot his wife in the stomach at an apartment complex on the 4100 block of West Twain Avenue, near Arville Street.

Rogers said the man committed suicide as officers were arriving at the scene. Both the man and his wife are dead, but an 8-year-old boy inside the apartment at the time was unharmed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

