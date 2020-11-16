Police investigating southeast Las Vegas homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a homicide Monday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were responding to “an incident” in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, at 4:14 a.m. A homicide lieutenant was expected to provide more details on the slaying at approximately 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

