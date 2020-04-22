Police investigating southwest Las Vegas homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.
A man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., an officer said.
Las Vegas Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was expected to brief the media about 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
