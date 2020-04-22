Police investigating southwest Las Vegas homicide

Police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in southwest Las Vegas.

A large police presence in front of the Flamingo Fajitas restaurant at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. early Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

A man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., an officer said.

Las Vegas Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was expected to brief the media about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

