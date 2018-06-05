Police investigating woman’s death at Wetlands Park as homicide

A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning at Clark County Wetlands Park, and Las Vegas police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Clark County Wetlands Park sign is seen at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about 10:20 a.m. from a couple of hikers who found her body, and officers responded to 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, near South Broadbent Boulevard, according to police.

They discovered her slumped-over body in a spot with dense vegetation about 300 yards from the park’s visitor center, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. She had been shot.

“It was hard to see in there,” Spencer said.

Detectives think she was either brought to or traveled to the park, although it wasn’t clear where she died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity and her cause and manner of death once family is notified.

Her death marks the 92nd homicide investigated within Clark County and the 78th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

