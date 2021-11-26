Police: Investigation of Summerlin restaurant killing ‘very active’

No arrest had been made as of Friday morning in what Las Vegas police described as a targeted shooting that killed a man inside a Summerlin restaurant.

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a morning text message, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer described the investigation as “very active and ongoing.” He did not provide additional details.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Teriyaki Madness at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., near Town Center Drive in the west valley.

Police said a man walked into the fast-food franchise and pumped multiple bullets into the 40-year-old victim, who “appears to have been specifically targeted by the suspect.”

At least one bullet struck a female employee, who police said appeared to be a bystander. Information on her medical condition was not provided.

Police described the shooter as a thin man in dark clothes who wore a baseball cap.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

