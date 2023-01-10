52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police link teen to November killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 8:14 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a central Las Vegas killing.

Edwin Medrano Sanchez was booked on 14 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, and one count each of murder, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide records tied Medrano Sanchez to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 27.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Ricardo Ruiz died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court records indicated the man was shot at the 7-Eleven at 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near North Maryland Parkway, and Medrano Sanchez was arrested about two miles away, on Diamond Head Circle.

Further details on the killing and the arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
3
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
4
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
5
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

More stories for you
Arrest made in apartment complex killing
Arrest made in apartment complex killing
Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says
Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Henderson police identify officer who opened fire
Henderson police identify officer who opened fire
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying