Police link teen to November killing

Metropolitan Police Department homicide records tied the 18-year-old man to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 27.

(Getty Images)

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a central Las Vegas killing.

Edwin Medrano Sanchez was booked on 14 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, and one count each of murder, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide records tied Medrano Sanchez to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 27.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Ricardo Ruiz died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court records indicated the man was shot at the 7-Eleven at 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near North Maryland Parkway, and Medrano Sanchez was arrested about two miles away, on Diamond Head Circle.

Further details on the killing and the arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.