Police make arrest in fatal stabbing in room at Las Vegas resort

A man has been arrested in what police believe was a drug-related fatal stabbing at a Las Vegas resort.

Nicholas Dove (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Dec. 3 at 12:17 a.m., police said Carlos Polanco Garcia, 38, was stabbed in a hotel room in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Valley View Boulevard. Police did not release the name of the hotel but the address aligns with the address of the Rio.

Police said Garcia was fighting with a man known to him when he was stabbed and that the argument was “narcotics related.”

On Tuesday, police said they arrested Nicholas Dove, 27, in the killing. They said he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon.

