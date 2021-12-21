56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Police make arrest in fatal stabbing in room at Las Vegas resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:45 pm
 
Nicholas Dove (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Nicholas Dove (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in what police believe was a drug-related fatal stabbing at a Las Vegas resort.

On Dec. 3 at 12:17 a.m., police said Carlos Polanco Garcia, 38, was stabbed in a hotel room in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Valley View Boulevard. Police did not release the name of the hotel but the address aligns with the address of the Rio.

Police said Garcia was fighting with a man known to him when he was stabbed and that the argument was “narcotics related.”

On Tuesday, police said they arrested Nicholas Dove, 27, in the killing. They said he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
4
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
5
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST