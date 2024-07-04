Police: Man arrested in woman’s killing called 911 to say he shot his girlfriend

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in the 4300 block of South Jones Boulevard.

A woman in her 30s was shot dead by her boyfriend in a west valley apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

A man called 911 around 4:21 p.m. to report that he had shot his girlfriend during a dispute in an apartment complex, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of South Jones Boulevard, south of West Flamingo Road.

The man, in his 30s, was taken into custody. The woman, also in her 30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Johansson said.

Johansson said detectives did not yet know what led up to the dispute between the couple, but said the two had “disputes in the past” that police had responded to.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers.