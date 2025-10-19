Police: Man dies after being struck by SUV in North Las Vegas

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Saturday around 1 p.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Saturday around 1 p.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call for service on the 1200 block of East Craig Road near North Bruce Street. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man “near a red SUV in the parking lot of a local restaurant,” police said in a press release.

The man was transported to University Medical Center by medical personnel and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, officers said there may have been a prior altercation between the driver of the SUV, who police identified as Andrea Ann Roman, 40, and the man who died.

Roman remained at the scene, and was later taken into custody and booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center with charges related to open murder with a deadly weapon, North Las Vegas police said.

Anyone who may have knowledge of this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

